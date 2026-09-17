Russian attacks wounded 18 people across Ukraine while a Ukrainian drone struck a refinery deep inside Russia, despite Trump’s announcement of an energy truce.

Russian air strikes injured 18 people across Ukraine while a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery deep inside Russia early on Thursday, as both sides continued strikes despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy truce.

Twelve people, including two children, were wounded in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Apartment and other inhabited buildings were damaged, while debris also fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station.

A Reuters witness heard explosions in Kyiv.

In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, a child was among three people injured after Russia hit a 19-storey apartment building, local authorities said.

Three others were wounded in Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, where a missile strike also caused a fire at an industrial facility.

Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, causing a fire that was later extinguished, regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

The acknowledgement by Russian authorities came after Trump announced on Monday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure. Neither side, however, has confirmed that such an agreement was reached.

On Sunday, Trump also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the attacks were contributing to a diesel shortage that was “hurting the world”.

Authorities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region also said a fire broke out at an industrial site after drone debris fell on it. No injuries were reported and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Energy infrastructure remains a target

Russia and Ukraine have increasingly targeted each other’s energy and economic infrastructure in recent months, seeking to disrupt their opponent’s war effort.

The extent of the damage at the Yaroslavl refinery was not immediately clear. The YANOS plant, about 250 km (155 miles) northeast of Moscow, is owned by Slavneft, jointly controlled by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

The refinery has previously been targeted by Ukrainian drones. Industry sources said it halted processing at two of its three crude distillation units following an attack on August 28.

YANOS has crude processing capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day, or 15 million metric tons a year.

The latest strike comes as Ukrainian attacks are already taking a significant toll on Russia’s refining sector. Half of Russia’s six largest diesel-producing refineries have significantly reduced or halted output in September following drone attacks, according to Reuters calculations based on industry data.