A man already facing child sexual abuse charges was out on bail when he allegedly committed a string of new domestic violence offences against his partner.

The court of appeal overturned a Nicosia district court decision on Friday that had released the man under restrictive conditions, ruling unanimously in favour of an appeal brought by attorney-general George Savvides.

He faces eleven charges relating to domestic violence, violence against women, harassment and causing actual bodily harm, most concerning his partner, along with one charge of malicious damage to her mother’s home.

At the original hearing on September 3, prosecutors sought his detention citing flight risk and the danger of further offending, pointing to the complainant’s declining health, including medication for anxiety.

The prosecution drew attention to the defendant’s record, such as his pending case involving child sexual abuse and distributing pornographic material.

The district court rejected the request, citing sworn statements in which the complainant withdrew her complaint.

The court of appeal quashed that ruling, saying the risk of reoffending was clear given that the alleged offences occurred while the man was already subject to restrictive conditions in other pending cases, including the child abuse case.

It further said the complainant’s withdrawal of her complaint had no bearing on assessing that risk, since crime prevention is based on the overall evidence and the defendant’s history rather than a victim’s willingness to testify.

Having established the risk of reoffending, the court said it was unnecessary to examine flight risk separately, and remanded the man in custody.

He is due back before the Nicosia district court on Monday.