The parents of a three-year-old boy who died after falling from the balcony of their apartment in Engomi were released without charge on Friday.

Sigma reported that the attorney-general had decided against prosecuting the 33-year-old mother and 32-year-old father, who had been arrested in connection with their son’s death.

The boy fell about 20 metres from the balcony of the family’s sixth-floor apartment in Engomi, Nicosia, last Saturday.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A subsequent post-mortem examination found that he had died from a head injury.

The parents were arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence and were remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday.