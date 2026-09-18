The parents of a three-year-old boy who died after falling from the balcony of their apartment in Engomi were released without charge on Friday.
Sigma reported that the attorney-general had decided against prosecuting the 33-year-old mother and 32-year-old father, who had been arrested in connection with their son’s death.
The boy fell about 20 metres from the balcony of the family’s sixth-floor apartment in Engomi, Nicosia, last Saturday.
He was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A subsequent post-mortem examination found that he had died from a head injury.
The parents were arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence and were remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday.
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