Nine Christmas villages will operate across Cyprus this festive season, from November 21 to January 6, 2027, the deputy ministry of tourism announced on Friday.

The villages will be in Agros, Deryneia, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou, Statos-Ayios Fotios and Fikardou.

The locations were chosen after reviewing applications from community and municipal councils involved in the Heartland of Legends route grant scheme.

The deputy ministry said the initiative has been running for five years and aims to promote the local character of participating communities.

The villages will feature festive decorations, wooden stalls selling local products and crafts, as well as workshops focused on crafts, wine and gastronomy.

Visitors will also be able to take part in nature activities, including walking and cycling, guided village tours and other events.

The ministry said it plans to expand and enrich the villages each year to attract both local and foreign visitors.

Details of the programme and activities will be published on the dedicated Christmas Villages website.