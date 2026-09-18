Transport Minister Evanthia Tsolaki visited DP World Limassol’s terminal at Limassol Port on Friday, meeting representatives of DP World Limassol and P&O Maritime to discuss their operations at the port.

The visit was Tsolaki’s first to the terminal since taking over the Transport, Communications and Works portfolio.

“We were delighted to welcome the minister to Limassol Port and to have the opportunity to present the breadth of our operations and our plans for the future,” DP World Limassol chief executive officer Simon Pitout said.

“Limassol Port is a vital gateway for Cyprus, supporting trade, tourism and connectivity, and we are proud of DP World Limassol’s contribution to the country’s economy,” he added.

Tsolaki toured DP World Limassol’s facilities and was briefed on the terminal’s infrastructure, daily operations and services supporting commercial, maritime and tourism activity.

Particular attention was given to Limassol Port’s role as a cruise gateway for Cyprus, with DP World Limassol operating the Limassol Cruise Terminal.

The company said its cruise operations supported the development of Cyprus’ cruise sector and the country’s position as a tourism destination in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tsolaki also toured the port aboard a P&O Maritime tugboat, where she was briefed on marine operations and services supporting the safe and efficient movement of vessels within the port.

The visit also covered DP World Limassol’s wider economic contribution through its multi-purpose terminal operations.

The company handles cruise activity, general cargo, roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) traffic and other specialised port services, supporting trade and connectivity as well as economic activity and employment in Cyprus.

“Cruise tourism, in particular, has significant potential to generate value well beyond the port, benefiting local businesses, communities and the wider tourism sector,” Pitout said.

“We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the government and all our partners to further strengthen Limassol’s position as a leading port and cruise destination in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he concluded.