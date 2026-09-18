A video circulating on social media appears to show a street fight involving a group of men outside a bar in Paphos, with the accompanying post claiming the confrontation involved pro-Palestine activists and Israelis.

The footage shows several men exchanging blows in the street, although it is unclear from the video itself how the confrontation began.

According to the description accompanying the video, which is written in Hebrew, two pro-Palestine activists allegedly confronted a group of Israelis at a bar, shouting slogans including “Free Palestine” and “You are not welcome here”.

The post claims the situation escalated when the two allegedly attacked one of the Israelis, prompting five others to retaliate by punching and kicking them.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified and it remains unclear when the video was recorded.