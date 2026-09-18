Transport Minister Evanthia Tsolaki visited the Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol (Eurogate CTL) at Limassol port on Friday, meeting company executives to discuss issues affecting Cyprus’ maritime trade sector.

The visit followed Tsolaki’s assumption of the Transport, Communications and Works portfolio in August and was intended as an introductory meeting with Eurogate CTL executives.

Tsolaki was accompanied by her office director Elena Theodoulou, ministry representative on the ports concession agreement Chrysalla Solomou and acting director of the Public Works Department Stelios Zervos.

Eurogate CTL chief operating officer Alexandros Demetriades briefed the minister on current issues facing the company and the operation of the container terminal.

The meeting was followed by a tour of Eurogate’s facilities, during which Tsolaki was briefed on investments made to upgrade the terminal’s infrastructure.

She was also shown ongoing projects to expand the terminal yard and create additional storage areas.

Tsolaki assured Eurogate’s management that the cooperation between the two sides would continue, adding that further meetings would be arranged soon to discuss issues affecting the port industry in greater depth.

“The constructive cooperation between the two sides will continue,” Tsolaki said.

She added that new meetings would be scheduled to discuss the issues affecting the port industry.

Demetriades thanked the minister for her visit and wished her success in her new duties, while expressing satisfaction that cooperation between Eurogate and the ministry would continue.

The company said the cooperation was aimed at supporting the continued development and strengthening of Cyprus’ maritime ecosystem.

Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd is the operator of the container terminal at Limassol port and employs 200 people in Cyprus.