A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Larnaca after having been found to have been driving while almost seven times over the legal limit, the police said on Saturday.

The man was pulled over by the police on the town’s Tuzhane Street, and when asked to take a breathalyser test, blew a reading of 147 micrograms per litre of breath (μg/l), almost seven times the upper legal limit of 22μg/l.

He was then arrested, before being released, and is expected to appear in court in due course.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.