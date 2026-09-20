A 19-year-old male from Paphos was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after making “dangerous manoeuvres” while driving, with the police later finding equipment which could be used to facilitate a break-in in his vehicle.

The police said that at around 9pm on Saturday, officers noticed a vehicle which was “repeatedly making dangerous manoeuvres” and “skidding”, and in doing so, “endangering other road users”.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it accelerated away, with a chase ensuing.

The car was then driven down a dead-end road, with the driver and two passengers then abandoning the car and fleeing on foot, leaving the vehicle’s engine running.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found equipment which could be used to facilitate a break-in.

Further investigations led the police to the 19-year-old, who was arrested at around 1am.

He then appeared in court later on Sunday, and was remanded in custody for two days.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.