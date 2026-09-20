Rangers claimed a second Old Firm victory in the space of eight days, moving within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and piling further pressure on their city rivals.

With no visiting supporters inside Celtic Park, Ryan Naderi silenced the home crowd before half-time by scoring his first goal in the fixture. The result extended Rangers’ impressive run to six consecutive victories.

The win also saw Derek McInnes become the first Rangers manager since Graeme Souness in 1986 to win his first two Old Firm derbies.

For Celtic boss Martin O’Neill, however, the defeat leaves further questions to answer after a third setback in just seven days.

Celtic were forced to chase the game for much of the contest after Naderi reacted quickest from close range, finishing the rebound after Viljami Sinisalo had kept out Kim Min-su’s powerful strike.

Rangers came close to doubling their lead moments later when Djeidi Gassama produced a clever chip that beat Sinisalo but struck the post, leaving Celtic still within touching distance as the match remained finely balanced.