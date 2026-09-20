Sunday will begin with clear skies across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather as the day continues, and rain may be possible in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 34 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 32 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will be largely clear, with temperatures expected to drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Isolated rain and the odd thunderstorm are expected during the first half of the new week, with temperatures expected to remain largely stable.