Photographer Silvio Augusto Rusmigo presents “Storing Light”, an exhibition drawn from his ongoing photographic project Aspelia Naturalis, at NYX Hotel Limassol, opening on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The opening event will take place from 7.30-10pm, with a cocktail reception from 7.30pm, while the exhibition will remain on view until October 10, 2026.

Marking the first presentation of Aspelia Naturalis in Limassol, the exhibition invites visitors to experience Cyprus through a slower, more intimate lens — revealing the island’s diverse landscapes, rich biodiversity and cultural heritage through a perspective that moves beyond familiar postcard imagery.

About the exhibition

Storing Light draws from Aspelia Naturalis, an ongoing photographic exploration of Cyprus shaped by years of observation, travel and a deep connection to place.

The exhibition presents a carefully-curated selection of images, including works from the award-winning photographic publication Aspelia Naturalis, alongside photographs being shown publicly for the first time.

Together, the images invite visitors to reconnect with the landscapes that define Cyprus and to recognise the importance of protecting them for generations to come.

As part of this commitment, 15 per cent of the exhibition’s proceeds will be donated to BirdLife Cyprus, supporting the conservation of the island’s birds, habitats and biodiversity.

About the artist

Silvio Augusto Rusmigo is a documentary and commercial photographer based in Cyprus whose work explores the relationship between landscape, culture and identity.

He holds an MA in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography from the University of the Arts London and is a Full Member of Diversify Photo, an international collective of visual storytellers.

His practice spans documentary, conservation and fine art photography, with a strong focus on preserving and interpreting Cyprus’ natural and cultural heritage.

Over the past two decades, he has developed an extensive body of work through long-term photographic projects and collaborations with conservation organisations, cultural institutions and commercial clients, as well as national and international commissions.

A recipient of numerous international photography awards and honours, his work has been exhibited and published worldwide.

He is the author of the acclaimed photographic publications Kochinohoma – Red Soil and Aspelia Naturalis and has contributed to other publications, including the Cyprus Bouldering Guide.

He recently completed a documentary project in Sri Lanka in collaboration with the Lanka Environment Fund and is currently working on his next publication, documenting the landscapes and biodiversity of the Pafos Forest.

Event details

Exhibition title: “Storing Light”

“Storing Light” Photographic project: Aspelia Naturalis

Aspelia Naturalis Opening: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 7.30-10pm

Cocktail reception: From 7.30pm

Saturday, September 26, 2026, 7.30-10pm From 7.30pm Exhibition dates: Until October 10, 2026

Until October 10, 2026 Venue: Lobby, NYX Hotel Limassol, Anexartisias Str. & Christodoulou Sozou Str., Limassol 3036

Lobby, NYX Hotel Limassol, Anexartisias Str. & Christodoulou Sozou Str., Limassol 3036 Supporting organisation: BirdLife Cyprus – 15 per cent of exhibition proceeds donated

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