Monday starts off sunny, however clouds gathering in the afternoon will bring rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and in the south up to a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 35C inland, 31C along the coast and 22C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be mainly clear, with low clouds along the coast.

Winds will be a gentle katabatic breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 20C inland, 22C along the coast and 13C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be overcast with isolated showers and possibly thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average.