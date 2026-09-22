Cyprus recently took part in the SIAL Guangzhou 2026 international food and drink exhibition earlier this month as part of efforts to strengthen trade ties with China and promote Cypriot businesses and products internationally.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry said that it participated in the exhibition in cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Beijing.

The exhibition was held on September 3, 4 and 5 at the Poly World Trade Centre Expo in Guangzhou, attracting more than 1,500 exhibitors from 50 countries.

More than 66,000 professional visitors from over 50 countries and regions also attended the event.

The Cyprus pavilion provided visitors with information about opportunities for cooperation with Cyprus while showcasing a selection of Cypriot food and drink products.

Among the visitors to the Cypriot pavilion was Thailand’s deputy minister for education, science, research and innovation.

Visitors were able to learn about potential business opportunities with Cyprus and sample or view products including Cypriot wine, Commandaria, zivania and fruit juices.

Cypriot juices were also selected among the products given special presentations during events organised by the exhibition organisers.

The ministry said Cyprus’s participation formed part of its efforts to strengthen commercial relations with China, expand the international presence of Cypriot businesses and promote the quality of Cypriot products abroad.

The participation also provided an opportunity for Cypriot companies and products to gain greater exposure in the Chinese market through one of the international food and drink sector’s major trade events.