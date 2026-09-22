Customs agents confiscated almost 5kg of duty free nargileh tobacco during searches of vehicles in Dherynia and Ayios Dhometios on Monday.

Agents at the crossing point in Dherynia pulled over a vehicle with Turkish Cypriot registration numbers for inspection. The vehicle was driven by a Turkish Cypriot who was taking an Israeli passenger to Larnaca airport.

On checking the passenger’s luggage, the agents found 7kg and 400g of duty free nargileh tobacco.

The Israeli was arrested and later released following an out-of-court settlement of €2,600.

At the Ayios Dhometios crossing point, agents pulled over a vehicle driven by a Greek Cypriot.

On searching the car, the agents found 2kg and 400g of duty free nargileh tobacco from Nepal.

The man’s vehicle was arrested and later released following an out-of-court settlement of €850 and a further €150 for the release of his car.

The tobacco products from Dherynia and Ayios Dhometios were confiscated to be destroyed.