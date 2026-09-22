A rubbish lorry overturned into a field on Tuesday morning in Achelia, Paphos, due to a mechanical problem.

The driver and two passengers – all foreigners – were lightly injured and taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital.

The police said the accident happened on the crossing of Ayia Varvara road with the old Paphos-Limassol road, near Achelia-Timi, when the vehicle’s braking system failed.

The vehicle passed the crossing and ended up in a field on the other side where it overturned.

At the time, no other cars were using the crossing.

Police investigations are ongoing.