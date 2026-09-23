'Our Street Needs Green': kids give Agioi Omologites neighbourhood an eco makeover

What would a street look like if it were designed through the eyes of children? The children who took part in “Our Street Needs Green” — an activity held on September 20, 2026, as part of the LAOU LAOU – Open Streets initiative in Agioi Omologites — had plenty of ideas.

They added more trees and greenery, spaces to play and walk, benches and meeting places, bringing to life their vision of a greener, more welcoming neighbourhood.

The activity was organised as part of the European Climate Pact and coordinated by Irene Andreou, European Climate Pact Ambassador in Cyprus.

Working with a large map of the neighbourhood, the children were invited to transform the ‘grey’ street and redesign it as they would like it to be. Using modelling clay and other natural and recyclable materials, they added colour, greenery, play areas, pathways and other features inspired by their imagination. In doing so, they created their own vision of a greener, more welcoming and accessible neighbourhood.

The activity gave children an opportunity to express their ideas through play and creativity, while also encouraging a wider discussion about public spaces and how we want our cities and neighbourhoods to look and feel.

“Today, the children showed us, in their own way, something very important: they want neighbourhoods with more greenery and more space to move around, play and come together,” said European Climate Pact Ambassador in Cyprus Andreou. “We should listen to their voices when discussing the cities we want to create. This is also at the heart of the European Climate Pact: bringing climate action closer to our everyday lives and encouraging everyone to take part.”

The activity reflects the philosophy of the European Climate Pact, an initiative of the European Commission that encourages citizens, communities and organisations to actively participate in climate action. Through local initiatives, the exchange of ideas and concrete actions, the Pact aims to bring climate action closer to citizens’ everyday lives.

LAOU LAOU – Open Streets, an initiative by OPU Collective, took place as part of European Mobility Week, transforming streets in Agioi Omologites for one day into spaces for people, activities and community interaction.

For more information about the European Climate Pact, please visit the European Climate Pact website.

About the European Climate Pact

Climate change is a critical threat that requires urgent and coordinated action. The European Climate Pact encourages everyone to take steps to help combat this challenge and build a better, greener future.

Launched by the European Commission, the Pact is part of the European Green Deal and supports the EU’s goal of becoming the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050. It is a movement of people united around a common purpose, each taking action in their daily lives to help create a more sustainable Europe for all. The European Climate Pact brings together individuals, communities and organisations to fight climate change and adapt to its consequences. As part of the Pact, each of us can contribute to building a more sustainable future.

Learn more at: https://climate-pact.europa.eu/index_en