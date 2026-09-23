The University of Nicosia Medical School will host the first annual lecture in memory of Dr Nikos Ioannou on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 6pm, at Discovery Hall at the University of Nicosia (UNIC).

The annual lecture series has been established with the support of the Ioannou family to honour the memory and legacy of Dr Nikos Ioannou, as well as his significant contribution to medicine and the development of healthcare services in Cyprus.

The speaker at the inaugural lecture will be the late Dr Ioannou’s son, Professor George N. Ioannou, Director of Hepatology at Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington.

The lecture, entitled “The Rise and Fall of Liver Cancer”, will be delivered in English and will examine changes in the incidence and treatment of the disease over recent decades. Professor Ioannou will also discuss the importance of prevention and contemporary approaches to the treatment of liver cancer.

The Legacy of Dr Nikos Ioannou

Dr Nikos Ioannou was a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon and a prominent figure in Cyprus’ healthcare sector. He passed away on June 26, 2025, at the age of 88.

He served as President of the Pancyprian Medical Association and as the first President of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), making a significant contribution to the development of the General Healthcare System (GeSY).

Through the establishment of the annual scientific lecture in memory of Dr Nikos Ioannou, the University of Nicosia Medical School aims to keep his memory and legacy alive, while creating a forum for scientific dialogue on contemporary issues in medicine and healthcare.

A reception will follow the lecture.

To reserve your place, please register here.