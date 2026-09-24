Where do you live?

In Limassol with my husband, two daughters and my parents.

What did you have for breakfast?

I do not eat breakfast, except when on holiday. Coffee with lots of milk at 11am. First food around 1pm.

Describe your perfect day

When everything I plan, I manage to do in the day, without problems and difficulty.

Best book ever read?

I love history and detective story books. My favourite is Music and Medicine, by the German professor and medical doctor Anton Neumayr. He describes the lives of the great composers of the Viennese Classical School – Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert – from the perspective of modern medical science. He examines the circumstances of their lives and explores the connection between those circumstances and the illnesses they were destined to endure.

Best childhood memory?

Summer holidays at my grandparents with all the family.

What is always in your fridge?

I don’t know, because I don’t open it!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Russian radio only; sometimes Greek Cyprus radio CyBC 4 Kalimera Mr Strauss.

What’s your spirit animal?

Tiger. Strong character, leader, fighter.

What are you most proud of?

All my dreams come true. I just need to dream, make a plan and go for it. Sooner or later, I get what I want – school, concerts, world records, publicity, strong public relations circle.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

What Dreams May Come. The character meets his wife after death, and she doesn’t recognise him; he thanks her for everything and the good times they had.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Frédéric Chopin

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To England in the time of Henry VIII.

What is your greatest fear?

Loss of loved ones, and God.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would change parts of my personal life.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I’m married and happy.

What would you do if you have 24 hours to live?

Take my family and fly to Antarctica.

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