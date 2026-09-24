The new service allows applicants to arrange immigration health insurance for Cyprus residence applications entirely online, with pricing available upfront.

Pitsas Insurance has launched a new online platform for immigration health insurance in Cyprus, allowing people applying for residence permits to arrange the required cover without visiting an office.

The launch is part of the company’s broader modernisation and expansion of its online insurance services.

Through the platform, clients can see the price of their immigration insurance, purchase the policy online and receive the documentation required for their residence application the same day. The aim is simple: to make one of the more bureaucratic parts of relocating to Cyprus quicker and easier to manage.

Transparency has also been an important part of the development. Prospective clients can see the price before purchasing, rather than requesting a quotation and waiting for a response, and can decide immediately whether they want to proceed.

“People arranging their residence in Cyprus already have enough paperwork to deal with,” said Antonis Theofanous, Director of Pitsas Insurance. “We wanted to take one necessary part of that process and make it genuinely simple. Clients can see what the insurance costs, arrange it online and move on to the next thing on their list.”

Who needs immigration health insurance in Cyprus?

Health insurance is required for a number of residence permit and registration procedures in Cyprus.

The required insurance is commonly known as Plan A and provides the specified cover for outpatient treatment, inpatient hospital care and repatriation.

Depending on their circumstances, it may be required by non-EU nationals applying for a Temporary Residence Permit, commonly known as a Pink Slip, as well as EU citizens and family members applying under certain residence registration procedures, including MEU1 and MEU3.

What does immigration insurance cover?

For Cyprus immigration purposes, the policy is designed to provide the medical cover required for the relevant residence application, including outpatient treatment, inpatient hospital care and repatriation. Applicants should check the current requirements for their specific permit type before applying.

What should you look for when choosing immigration insurance in Cyprus?

Several providers offer immigration insurance in Cyprus, and the policies themselves are often very similar. So when choosing where to buy, it makes sense to look beyond price. Good customer service, quick and accurate documentation, and reliable support if a claim arises are just as important.

The new Pitsas Insurance platform makes the process simpler and more transparent. Clients can see the price upfront, buy their policy online and receive the documents they need without unnecessary delays.

Pitsas Insurance was established in 1985 and today serves more than 10,000 clients from 45 countries through its offices in Paphos and Limassol.

Applicants can obtain an immigration insurance quotation online and check the current requirements for their specific permit type before applying.

Contact Pitsas Insurance

Hotline: 700 70 500

Paphos: +357 26 600 620

Limassol: +357 99 999 836

Links

Pitsas Insurances – Immigration Insurance: https://www.pitsasinsurances.com/en/products/immigration/

Pitsas Insurances – Temporary Residence Permit (Pink Slip) Guide 2026: https://www.pitsasinsurances.com/en/article/temporary-residence-permit-cyprus/

Pitsas Insurances – MEU1 / Yellow Slip Guide: https://www.pitsasinsurances.com/en/article/meu1-cyprus/

Pitsas Insurances – Homepage: https://www.pitsasinsurances.com/en/

Pitsas Insurances – Contact Us: https://www.pitsasinsurances.com/en/contact-us/