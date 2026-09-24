From the fresh flavours of the sea and the fire of the grill to the dessert trolley, a dining experience in the heart of Nicosia’s Old Town

Some dinners introduce a menu; others reveal the philosophy behind a restaurant. At Amyth of Nicosia, in the heart of Nicosia’s Old Town, the experience unfolds in just this way: gradually, through flavour, exceptional ingredients, fire, sharing, and an approach to hospitality that is refined without ever feeling overly formal.

This is also the thinking behind Amyth’s new menu. Familiar and much-loved flavours are reimagined through a focus on quality ingredients, seasonality and technique, while retaining the sense of ease and familiarity that David Goodridge, Executive Chef of Thanos Hotels & Resorts, believes is essential to good food.

The evening offered an opportunity to experience this philosophy at the table, through a menu that moved from the freshness of seafood to the distinctive flavours of the grill, before ending on a more theatrical note with the dessert trolley.

From Sea to Fire

The evening began with a distinct focus on the sea. The Amyth Classic Prawn Cocktail, featuring lightly poached prawns, homemade cocktail sauce, brown bread and butter, offered a contemporary take on a familiar classic. This was followed by the Octopus Carpaccio, pairing octopus with organic extra virgin olive oil and local citrus, and the Norwegian Salmon Ceviche, with fresh avocado, lime, coriander and passion fruit dressing. The Helios Salad, with marinated tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, mixed leaves and fresh herbs, completed the first part of the dinner. From there, fire took centre stage. The grill is a defining element of Amyth’s new culinary identity, particularly as day turns to evening. The kitchen’s philosophy begins with exceptional produce and intervenes only where necessary: thoughtful seasoning, precise cooking and, above all, respect for the ingredient itself.

At the table, this was first expressed through Spanish Iberico Slow-cooked Pork Ribs with homemade BBQ sauce, followed by the Slow-cooked Herb-crusted Irish Grass-fed Lamb Rack, served with a creamy mushroom sauce, grilled asparagus and potato gratin. The USDA Creekstone Prime Beef Tomahawk was one of the evening’s standout dishes, served with Red Wine-Commandaria jus and Béarnaise, alongside hand-cut fries with truffle and Parmesan.

It is a dish that also reflects the chef’s broader philosophy for the new menu, where the quality and provenance of the ingredients take centre stage, with technique used to showcase the product rather than overshadow it.

A Menu That Goes Beyond Meat

The emphasis on the grill, however, does not mean that Amyth’s kitchen revolves solely around meat. A case in point was the Grilled Butternut Squash Striploin, glazed with sweet soy and miso and accompanied by sautéed broccolini. The dish reflects a wider philosophy of the chef: vegetarian and plant-based dishes should never be treated simply as the “alternative” option, but as dishes guests choose first and foremost because they are delicious.

The same approach extends to the new menu’s Garden Table, featuring dishes such as Slow-Cooked Fermented Cauliflower Steak and Mushroom Risotto with black truffle, while the wider menu also includes fish and seafood alongside signature dishes designed for sharing. And perhaps this idea of sharing is key to understanding the Amyth experience. The table is not simply the place where food arrives from the kitchen. Sharing dishes and elements of tableside service have been deliberately woven into the experience, adding a sense of occasion and a subtle element of ritual to the meal.

A Sweet Finale

The Amyth Signature Dessert Trolley shifts the pace of the evening, bringing the final choice directly to the guest. On this particular evening, the selection included Health by Chocolate, Apricot Cheesecake, Blueberry and Passion, alongside a selection of homemade chocolates and petits fours. It is more than simply the customary end to dinner. Within the kitchen’s philosophy, dessert is considered an integral part of the overall experience and is given the same thought and attention as everything that comes before it. As the chef explains, the aim is for the final course to offer one more reason to linger at the table a little longer.

Hospitality Without Pretension

Beyond what is served on the plate, there is also the setting in which the experience unfolds. Amyth is located in the heart of Nicosia, yet the intention is for the atmosphere to shift from the moment guests step through its doors. The courtyard, in particular, with its olive trees, creates an intimate and relaxed setting that feels removed from the conventional urban environment. The same philosophy extends to the service: present when needed, but never intrusive.

Perhaps this is ultimately at the heart of what Amyth of Nicosia sets out to offer. Not one defining dish, but the way in which the different elements come together: the quality of the ingredients, the skill of the kitchen, the fire of the grill, the setting, the rhythm of the service and the invitation to linger around the table just a little longer.

For the chef, food and hospitality cannot truly be separated. A complete restaurant experience is created when the kitchen, service and atmosphere work as one. And this is precisely the story Amyth of Nicosia seeks to tell today. Not only through what it serves, but through the entire experience of an evening around the table.

A New International Distinction for Amyth of Nicosia

The hospitality experience at Amyth of Nicosia, a member of Thanos Hotels & Resorts, has also received significant international recognition this year, with the hotel being awarded one Michelin Key for the first time as part of the 2026 Michelin Keys. The distinction recognises the overall experience offered by Amyth in the heart of Nicosia, from its character and design to its service and hospitality. At the same time, Amyth of Mykonos retained its own Michelin Key, with both Thanos Hotels & Resorts properties recognised in this year’s selection.