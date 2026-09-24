The European Union observes with concern the United States’ reported plans to ban diesel exports, as such a disruption would risk negative impact on both sides, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

“High-level contacts between the European Union and the US administration are ongoing. We expect close partners to consult each other before taking measures that affect shared markets,” Olof Gill told reporters.

Politico reported that the United States was preparing a 90-day ban on diesel exports amid a spike in prices ahead of the midterm elections, though US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has disputed that, saying the administration was considering voluntary measures.