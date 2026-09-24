The grape harvest seasons brings many joys, one of them being the annual Limassol Wine Festival, which this year marks its 64th anniversary. Taking place again at the Municipal Garden, the festival will unfold this year from September 26 to October 4. Limassol, get ready for wine tasting, live music, traditional dances, handicraft workshops and much more.

Cypriot festivities in every shape and form will fill the garden once more as Limassol Municipality organises this historic event. Open-air restaurants will serve visitors, wineries will showcase their wines at special prices and offer tastings and children will get creative with hands-on workshops.

Throughout the festival, performances for adult and young audiences will offer free entertainment, while photography and caricature exhibitions take place as well.

On the opening night, September 26, as visitors cross the threshold beneath the iconic, and large, Vrakas statue, the emblem of the Wine Festival since 1961 at the entrance of the Garden, the Liotati Family magicians will present an illusion magic show at 8pm.

Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and Sotos Gonios will lead a music performance with the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Limassol Municipality while at 9pm, Stefanos Pelekanis will fill the ground with traditional and folk music, accompanied by an orchestra.

On Sunday, September 27, the theatre performance Ena Krasi Mia Thalasa will be presented by Oi Amathousiou, with live music by Nomades. At 9pm a performance will bring dances and songs from Crete to Limassol with the Cretan band Cretaioi and singer Giannis Fragkiadoulakis. Plenty more as to come as the festival runs into early October as well.

Limassol Wine Festival

Historic wine festival. September 26-October 4. Municipal Garden Theatre Marios Tokas, Limassol. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival