The European Union imported 2.9 million tonnes of coffee from non-EU nations during 2025, marking a sharp increase in overall spend compared to a decade earlier, according to a report from Eurostat.

While physical volume grew only slightly from the 2.7 million tonnes recorded in 2015, the total financial value spiked dramatically from €8.6 billion to €18.7 billion last year.

The vast majority of the coffee entering the bloc during 2025 originated from just two nations, with Brazil supplying 1,005,200 tonnes, which represents 34 per cent of all extra-EU imports.

Vietnam ranked as the second-largest exporter to the bloc, delivering 587,500 tonnes or 20 per cent of the total volume.

Uganda followed in third place with 262,400 tonnes or 9 per cent, while Colombia provided 162,900 tonnes or 6 per cent, and Honduras shipped 136,500 tonnes or 5 per cent.

Germany accounted for approximately a third of all member state intake, bringing in 1,010,500 tonnes or 34 per cent of extra-EU coffee imports.

Italy claimed the second-largest portion among member nations by receiving 608,000 tonnes or 21 per cent of the total shipments.

Spain took in 281,600 tonnes or 10 per cent, Belgium imported 269,200 tonnes or 9 per cent, and the Netherlands secured 216,600 tonnes or 7 per cent.

Beyond primary importation, over 2.2 million tonnes of decaffeinated or roasted coffee, including coffee substitutes, were processed within member states during 2025.

This internal manufacturing output represents a 12 per cent expansion when contrasted with the 2.0 million tonnes produced in 2015.

The overarching financial valuation of the bloc’s domestic coffee processing sector reached almost €19 billion last year.

Germany led all reporting nations by manufacturing 561,200 tonnes of roasted or decaffeinated product, accounting for 25 per cent of overall EU production.

Italy positioned itself as the second-largest producer by processing 514,200 tonnes or 23 per cent of the regional output.

Spain generated 211,900 tonnes or 10 per cent, France processed 146,800 tonnes or 7 per cent, and Poland turned out 134,800 tonnes or 6 per cent.

Sweden produced 79,400 tonnes or 4 per cent, while Finland rounded out the primary group with 39,000 tonnes or 2 per cent.

Together, these seven key manufacturing nations generated 77 per cent of the total coffee produced across the entire European Union.