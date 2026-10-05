Corfu’s historic Philharmonic Society ensemble to perform unique October 28 concert in Nicosia

Nicosia is preparing to host a major cultural event on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, as the historic Philharmonic Society of Corfu, the “Old Philharmonic” of 1840, travels to Cyprus to perform the commemorative concert “CORFU – CYPRUS: From West to East. Two Islands, One Nation, One Music Filled with Greece”.

Taking place at Eleftheria Square at 7pm, with free admission, the concert will bring more than 100 musicians from Corfu to the heart of the Cypriot capital for an evening conceived as a musical journey between two islands, whose histories and cultural identities have long been intertwined.

The concert is being held under the auspices of the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides, with the support of the Municipality of Nicosia and the Deputy Ministry of Culture. ALPHA Cyprus is the event’s Media Sponsor, while production will be handled by E & I Creative Visions.

At the heart of the occasion is one of the most historic and influential musical institutions in Greece. Founded in 1840, the Philharmonic Society of Corfu remains one of the country’s most respected philharmonic institutions. Its first artistic director was Nikolaos Chalikiopoulos Mantzaros, the distinguished Corfiot composer who set Dionysios Solomos’ “Hymn to Liberty” to music, creating the melody that became the National Anthem of both Greece and the Republic of Cyprus. For almost two centuries, the Society has played an important role in Greek musical education and culture, with generations of its musicians contributing to musical life throughout Greece. (Learn more by visiting: virtualmuseum.nationalopera.gr)

This history lends particular resonance to the Philharmonic’s presence in Nicosia on October 28. Earlier in the day, the ensemble is scheduled to take part in the official commemorations and parade for the national anniversary. That evening, its musicians will take to Eleftheria Square for a concert bringing the musical worlds of Corfu, Greece and Cyprus together on one stage.

The programme will travel from the distinctive Ionian musical tradition to the oeuvre of two towering Greek composers, Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis, before turning towards Cyprus and its own musical heritage.

Performing alongside the Philharmonic will be internationally-acclaimed soprano Elena Kelessidi, whose distinguished operatic career has included a decade of appearances at London’s Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, as well as performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and some of Europe’s leading opera houses. Joining her will be George Davlas, one of Greece’s most recognisable figures in public relations and media, and the exceptionally talented young Cypriot tenor Ioannis Livanos, who has already made his own distinctive mark on Cyprus and internationally.

The evening will also feature soloists Marios Vousoulis on trumpet, Evangelos Faitas and Konstantinos Zochios on xylophone, with narration by Athina Violari. The concert’s musical direction will come under Spyros Prosoparis, Director of the Philharmonic Society of Corfu.

The significance of the occasion extends beyond the stage. Bringing such a large historic musical ensemble from Corfu to Cyprus, together with its instruments and artistic forces, makes this an ambitious cultural undertaking and a unique event for the island. Beyond a concert, the event is intended as a public celebration of historical memory, music and the shared cultural heritage of Greece and Cyprus, presented free of charge in one of Nicosia’s most emblematic public spaces.

With the monumental sound of more than 100 musicians filling Eleftheria Square on the evening of Greece’s national anniversary, “CORFU – CYPRUS” promises to be a rare and deeply symbolic cultural encounter, bringing to Cyprus almost two centuries of Corfiot musical history, for an unforgettable night.

“CORFU – CYPRUS: From West to East”