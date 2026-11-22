We are addicted to fear, contradiction and manufactured outrage

The world was supposed to end again on November 13. A couple of scientists predicted it in 1962. We can only hope this pair never did any studies crucial to our health and wellbeing.

But I’m being flippant. They relied on whatever passed for predictive modelling back then. With today’s computer modelling, there’s always one doomsday or another lurking around the corner bolstered by runaway headlines practically presenting them as fact. Yet, greenwashing millionaires continue nonchalantly buying beachfront properties, sea levels be damned.

When the end didn’t come on the oh-so cliched Friday the 13th I felt a little disappointed, more so than previous failed doomsdays like Y2K in 2000 and the 2012 Mayan prophecy, probably because technology aside, we seem to be going backwards as a species. It’s like the script of Don’t Look Up is playing out in real life, and in despair you find yourself rooting for the comet.

Speaking of other doomsday scenarios, I toyed with the idea of pasting this into an AI chat for some sycophantic feedback but didn’t want to give it any more ideas. Anyone who’s seen The 100 TV show or listened to the tech bros calling for themselves to be reined in by big government knows what I mean.

AI is fast surpassing the weather as the biggest bogeyman. In the past week alone, there’s been so many glitches worldwide, we can’t keep up. Amid this, and with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran, countries are warning populations to stockpile for three days as if that would be enough. Even mainstream media warned of a ‘Black Sky’ event after calling it a conspiracy theory last year.

I’m all for emergency prepping but when governments start speaking like tinfoil-hatters, which is what you were yesterday but not today, one has to wonder. But let’s not. Let’s all just rush to buy toilet paper. Because why exactly? Talk about mixed messaging. “We MUST have digital currency. Bye, bye cash” to: “Get cash. The lights might go out”. That really inspires confidence.

“Three days gives them the time they need to get to their bunkers before we notice they’re gone,” someone online remarked. Germans were told to stock for ten days. Maybe their bunkers are harder to reach in a hurry but they’ll definitely have more than Cyprus. There’s no better prep for World War III than to reuse, recycle leftovers from World War II.

While we wait for SHTF, the COP31 weather conference was on in Turkey. Greta Thunberg dropped by but found herself in boiling sea water for laughing hysterically when she heard the movement she founded as a truant teen was climate protesting in Berlin. “Ha ha ha… really? They still do that?”.

No, it wasn’t AI slop. “How dare you”.

Where were all these rebels in search of a green cause when thousands of trees were cut in the Amazon to widen the road for Brazil’s COP30 in 2025? It made headlines for about a day, which I’ll concede equates to years for those with the attention span of the average TikTok consumer.

It’s always okay when preachy billionaires need trees destroyed to ease their path to saving the planet. Ninety-three private jets flew into Turkey for this year’s junket…sorry I mean super serious weather confab while we’re stuck with soggy paper straws, endless moral lectures, more taxes and the increasing prospect of “eating ze bugs”. There were no crickets served at COP31. I checked. Does anyone feel gaslit?

Is there even one politician who leads by example? Paris was on fire with riots and looting but Macron’s out watching Celine Dion perform the Titanic theme song. Fitting. But never fear, the masses can still eat cake because his and Brigitte’s macaroon shop was ringfenced by peasant-funded police vans. Macron, macaroon, potayto, potahto.

Today, one could never be forgiven for wrong-thinking that the 2030 agenda to “fix the world” has less to do with helping developing countries out of poverty than making everyone equally poor apart from the top one per cent.

“Poverty for all” is as catchy a slogan as the World Economic Forum’s now infamous “You’ll own nothing and be happy”. They both mean the same thing but if you add the word “happy”, human nature will magically eschew all possessions just three years from now.

Meantime, our new smart fridges will tell our new smart meters, which will tell the antiquated EAC we opened the fridge 1,000 times yesterday. Naughty energy-wasting plebs. How about you upgrade the grid instead and not rob people of their solar credits by sleight of hand?

Until technology fully brings us the tattle-tale fridge, the tried and tested forms of social engineering will have to make do – distraction and scare tactics. The litany of things we’re told to be scared of is getting longer as tribal divisions distract on social media.

Like its cousin “social” distancing, “social” media is Newspeak on steroids. It’s perfect for the daily two minutes of hate. Best of all it’s open for hating 24/7. Orwell couldn’t have imagined we’d devolve so quickly into a species that loves hate this much.

Do I really want the world to end? No. That would be highly inconvenient. Besides, there are millions of good people who don’t live on social media, are not fooled by the hype or just want to be left alone to get on with their real-world lives. More often than not though, those who shout the loudest are the only ones being heard.

Sadly comets, unlike digital currency, are not programmable…