Bahrain said an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile-and-drone assault on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

In a statement on Sunday, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said two people were injured in Iranian attacks on the country during the previous day – a Pakistani resident, who was in a critical condition, and a Bahraini citizen, who was stable.

The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Since then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.

Civil Defence teams were working to contain a fire at the industrial facility, the ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the site.

Flames rise as fire breaks out at a civilian facility, following what Bahrain says was an Iranian attack, in Sitra, Bahrain

The government initially issued an alert urging residents to move to the nearest safe location because of a potential threat, without providing details. It later issued an all-clear before sending a second alert.

Later, Bahrain’s Defence Force said its air defences had intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it said, adding that Tehran was continuing its “systematic hostile approach” towards the kingdom.

The Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried by Iranian state news agency IRNA, said their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on US positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases “in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated violations of Iranian airspace.”

US Central Command did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Guards’ account.

Bahrain has reported intercepting several Iranian aerial attacks in recent days. Gulf Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since the war broke out.