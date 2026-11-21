It’s not every day that you come across an astronaut in Nicosia. So, when I encountered Hungarian astronaut Gyula Cserenyi at the Cyprus Space Research and Innovation Centre (C-SpaRC), I seized the opportunity for a chat.

My first question was an obvious one: how did he become an astronaut?

“I saw this European Space Agency astronaut call and I just didn’t dare to sign up,” he told the Cyprus Mail. “I was very interested in space, was thinking about signing up, and I didn’t dare.”

A year later, when Hungary announced its own astronaut selection programme, he decided he would not make the same mistake twice.

“I just couldn’t let it go. I was ashamed that I didn’t try myself out,” he recalled.

Cserenyi went on to become the backup astronaut for Hungary’s HUNOR programme, training alongside Tibor Kapu, who travelled to the International Space Station in 2025.

He was in Cyprus this week to participate in the second International Forum for Young Space Scientists, hosted at C-SpaRC, where the island’s growing ambitions in space exploration are beginning to take tangible form.

His visit coincided with Cyprus Space Week, which saw the unveiling of the first three locally built Kyrenia3 satellites on Monday, followed by the official inauguration of C-SpaRC’s completed facilities on Thursday.

Operated by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), the centre brings together satellite design, manufacturing and testing facilities, a mission control room and research into space weather and human health.

Co-funded by Cyprus and the European Union through the Research and Innovation Foundation, the infrastructure is intended to enable Cypriot scientists and engineers to undertake work that previously required access to specialised facilities abroad.

At Thursday’s inauguration, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki described the centre as a strategic investment in the country’s scientific capabilities.

“Young people should not have to choose between pursuing their ambitions and remaining connected to their country,” she said.

Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki

The government, she added, wanted young scientists to see Cyprus as a place where they could pursue advanced research and build their careers.

US Ambassador John Breslow also attended the inauguration, highlighting the developing relationship between Cyprus’ space research community and American institutions, including Nasa.

In a statement, the US Embassy linked the occasion to Cyprus’ participation in the Artemis Accords, an international framework for cooperation in civil space exploration.

“From the Artemis Accords to tonight’s ribbon cutting, space cooperation keeps reaching higher,” the embassy said.

Among the centre’s facilities is a space weather operations centre, which began operating earlier in the week. It uses artificial intelligence to forecast solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications, navigation systems and electricity infrastructure.

For Cserenyi, such developments also highlight the importance of making space science accessible to the public, particularly because its relevance to everyday life is often overlooked.

“Space technology, space science is everywhere around us,” he said.

“We couldn’t speak on the phone, we couldn’t communicate. We couldn’t even find this building where we are without satellites, without GPS.”

Cserenyi has visited Cyprus before, taking part in CSEO events and meeting children interested in space exploration. Some, he recalled, surprised him with the depth of their questions.

“Children are really funny when you meet them because there’s no filter on them,” he said.

While some wanted to know whether aliens existed, others asked detailed questions about planets and space science.

“Some kids show that they are very interested in space, and the question itself shows that there is a very big knowledge behind it.”

It is precisely this curiosity that CSEO hopes to encourage through its proposed Space for Schools programme, which would allow Cypriot pupils to build working satellite receivers and pick up signals transmitted by the Kyrenia3 satellites.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, CSEO’s director of workforce development and global partnerships, Don Koulaouzos, said the initiative was being developed with the support of the Cyprus Amateur Radio Society.

The satellites are intended to carry a broadcast beacon capable of transmitting short recorded voice messages to Earth, allowing children to receive messages they have helped create.

US Ambassador John Breslow

Students would be invited to submit recordings reflecting Cypriot culture, with selected contributions transmitted from space.

“The intention is to offer these kits to schools throughout all districts in Cyprus via a competitive process,” Koulaouzos said.

The number of kits and participating schools has yet to be finalised, while the programme’s timetable will depend on confirmation of the satellite launch date.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the Kyrenia3 programme, with Cyprus drawing on international expertise as it develops its satellite manufacturing capabilities.

Koulaouzos said engineers from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics were working with CSEO specialists on the construction and testing of small satellites.

CSEO lead engineer Dr Dionysios Tompros is expected to take the first Kyrenia3-A CubeSat to Budapest for testing at the university’s facilities.

The aim, Koulaouzos explained, is to acquire the expertise needed to carry out similar tests in Cyprus in the future, reducing dependence on overseas facilities.

Discussions are also under way about establishing a space-themed Erasmus+ programme involving a Cypriot university, although arrangements have not yet been finalised.

For now, however, a more immediate question remains: when will the Kyrenia3 satellites actually reach orbit?

CSEO president George Danos told the Cyprus Mail earlier this week that the organisation was in advanced discussions with international partners over launch arrangements, but no date had been confirmed.

He explained that securing a launch opportunity could take considerable time, even after the satellites had completed the necessary testing and certification.

The satellites are intended to support applications including forest-fire monitoring and environmental observation, while the wider centre is expected to provide facilities for universities, researchers and businesses.

For Cserenyi, who has watched Hungary develop its own space programme, Cyprus appears to be laying the groundwork for something promising.

“What I have seen here last year, as well as this year, is that Cyprus is building a very good foundation for space science,” he said.

Asked what advice he would give young Cypriots considering a career in the field, he returned to his own hesitation when the European Space Agency first advertised for astronauts.

“You have to be brave,” he said. “To reach your dreams, you have to dare to try, dare to fail, because it’s not always a success.”