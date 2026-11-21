Simon Aykut, the 75-year-old founder of the Afik Group who was sentenced to five years in prison in Cyprus over the illegal development and sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the north, has been released from prison in Israel, according to an announcement by his family reported by Turkish Cypriot media on Saturday.

Aykut’s family announced his release and shared footage showing the businessman being reunited with relatives.

“After more than two years of struggle, our father is finally free,” the family said.

They added that their priority would now be Aykut’s cancer treatment.

“We hope that our family’s story will one day become a symbol of humanity, reconciliation and peace in Cyprus,” the statement said.

The circumstances surrounding his release from prison in Israel have not yet been clarified.

Aykut was sentenced to five years in prison by the Nicosia criminal court on October 24, 2025, after pleading guilty to 40 charges relating to the development and sale of Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

He had originally faced 242 charges, including fraudulent real estate transactions, possession of stolen land, money laundering and conspiracy to commit a crime. The remaining charges were withdrawn following an agreement between the prosecution and defence.

The court heard that Aykut, through his company Afik Group, had been involved in the construction and commercial exploitation of six large residential and tourist complexes on land belonging to displaced Greek Cypriots, without the consent of the legal owners.

The developments, located in areas including Trikomo, Ayios Amvrosios, Gastria and Akanthou, covered almost 395,000 square metres of land with a combined market value exceeding €36 million.

Aykut, who holds Israeli, Turkish and Portuguese citizenship, was arrested in June 2024 while attempting to cross from the north into the government-controlled areas at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

Following his conviction, he sought permission to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel.

As the Cyprus Mail reported in January, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris had been seeking assurances concerning the enforcement of the sentence in Israel, amid concerns that a transfer could result in Aykut serving less time in prison.

In February, Fitiris said Cyprus was obliged to comply with the transfer arrangements, stressing that Israel had recognised the offence of usurping Greek Cypriot property in the north.

The minister also acknowledged at the time that Aykut could become eligible for release after serving half his sentence because of his age.

“Due to his age, he can be released once half of his sentence has elapsed,” Fitiris said, adding that the important issue was that Aykut had been convicted and that Israel recognised the nature of the offence.

Aykut was subsequently transferred to Israel on April 17, 2026, to serve the remainder of his sentence.

His reported release comes approximately seven months after that transfer and raises questions about the terms under which his sentence was enforced in Israel.

It remains unclear whether the Cypriot authorities were informed of his release or what provisions of Israeli law were applied.