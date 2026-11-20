BlackRock has marginally exceeded the 5 per cent disclosure threshold in the voting rights of Greece’s National Bank of Greece (NBG), reaching a combined holding of approximately 5.001 per cent, according to a bank announcement published this week.

The disclosure followed a notification submitted by the US investment management company on November 16 and relates to its indirect position as of November 12.

According to the bank’s announcement, BlackRock holds 44,754,470 voting rights through shares, representing 4.955 per cent of NBG’s total voting rights.

However, its overall exposure rises above the regulatory threshold when additional voting rights linked to financial instruments are included.

These comprise rights relating to 205,272 shares held through depositary receipts, equivalent to 0.023 per cent of the bank’s voting rights, and a further 6,062 shares through securities lending, representing 0.001 per cent.

Together, these two categories account for 211,334 voting rights, or 0.024 per cent of the total.

The disclosure also includes contracts for difference (CFDs), which provide exposure to changes in a share’s price without necessarily requiring ownership of the underlying shares.

BlackRock’s CFDs correspond to an additional 193,942 voting rights, representing 0.021 per cent of NBG’s total voting rights.

These financial instruments are cash-settled, meaning that any resulting payment is made in cash rather than through the delivery of the underlying shares.

Taking all the reported positions into account, BlackRock’s combined exposure amounts to 45,159,746 voting rights, equivalent to approximately 5.001 per cent of NBG’s total.

The holding therefore exceeds the 5 per cent regulatory disclosure threshold by a very narrow margin, although the majority of the exposure comes from shares held directly or indirectly rather than financial instruments.

The announcement also clarifies that BlackRock holds these positions as an investment manager on behalf of its clients and has discretion over the exercise of the associated voting rights.

It further states that no individual investor or portfolio managed by a BlackRock investment manager independently holds more than 5 per cent of NBG’s voting rights.