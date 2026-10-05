Ninety-nine fines were issued to riders for failing to wear protective helmets during an islandwide traffic enforcement campaign on Sunday.

The police said on Monday that the operation targeted riders of motorbikes, mopeds, bicycles and personal mobility devices.

Officers also recorded 305 other traffic offences, including nine cases of driving without a licence.

Police also seized 17 personal mobility devices and nine motorbikes.

The campaign aimed to prevent accidents, improve road safety and raise awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet.

Since the beginning of the year, police have recorded 1,360 offences involving motorcyclists failing to wear helmets, 381 involving cyclists and 1,845 involving users of personal mobility devices.

Police said traffic checks would continue around the clock across Cyprus, with the aim of encouraging safer and more responsible behaviour among all road users.