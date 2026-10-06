Bank of Cyprus (BoC) received 14 awards at the 2026 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards, organised by Global Finance magazine, marking a significant increase in the total number of distinctions received in the same awards programme compared with 2025.

Specifically, the Bank maintained its leading position at European level, winning two regional awards for Western Europe, while also securing three additional awards at local level.

At Western European level, BoC retained the Best in Social Media Marketing & Services award in the Consumer category and the Best in Transformation award in the Corporate category.

Its continued success in SME Banking and Digital Transformation is largely driven by the capabilities of the Jinius digital platform.

Meanwhile, in the Consumer category for Cyprus, the Bank won the main Best Consumer Digital Bank award. It also secured seven additional awards across subcategories, increasing its distinctions by three compared with last year.

The new awards include Best Personal Finance Management (PFM) Solution, The Social & Community Banking Award and Best User Experience (UX) Design.

In the Corporate category for Cyprus, the Bank achieved a clean sweep, winning the main Best Corporate Digital Bank award as well as all subcategories, adding awards for Corporate Mobile Banking and SME Banking Platform to this year’s achievements.

Commenting on the latest distinctions, Dimitris Nikolaou, Chief Digital Officer of BoC, said that “This year’s increase in the number of distinctions we received from Global Finance, with the addition of five new awards in Cyprus, confirms our commitment to continuously enhancing our customers’ digital experience.”

He added that “Retaining our regional awards in Western Europe, together with our new first-place distinctions, particularly for the Jinius platform and our Personal Finance Management solutions, demonstrates that our digital transformation strategy is driving developments in Cyprus and establishing us as a benchmark at international level.”

The “Best Digital Banks and AI” awards ceremony will take place at Raffles Hotel Singapore on October 13, 2026.

In detail, the Bank’s regional awards for Western Europe were Best in Social Media Marketing and Services – Western Europe in the Consumer category and Best in Transformation – Western Europe in the Corporate category.

For Cyprus, the Consumer awards were Best Consumer Digital Bank, Best Personal Finance Management (PFM) Solution, The Social & Community Banking Award, Best User Experience (UX) Design, Best Online Product Offerings, Best in Transformation, Best in Precision Credit & Lending Award and Best in Social Media Marketing & Services.

In the Corporate and Institutional category for Cyprus, BoC won Best Corporate Digital Bank, Best Mobile Banking App, Best SME Banking/SME Platform and Best in Transformation.