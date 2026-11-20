Cyprus inward FDI stock rises 4.1 per cent to €381.44bn in 2025

Cyprus’ foreign direct investment (FDI) stock increased by 4.1 per cent to €381.44 billion in 2025, while investment by Cypriot entities abroad rose by 3.2 per cent to €336.54 billion, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday.

The CBC’s annual report on foreign direct investment for 2025 also showed a substantial increase in investment directly linked to the domestic economy, with inward FDI stock rising by 8 per cent when special purpose entities are excluded from the calculations.

In addition, the report includes revised figures for 2024 and provides a breakdown of investment according to both the immediate and ultimate investing economies.

Despite the increase in inward investment, Cyprus’ net FDI position deteriorated to negative €44.90bn, compared with negative €40.13bn in 2024, reflecting the difference between inward and outward investment stocks.

To provide a clearer picture of investment associated with the domestic economy, the CBC also publishes supplementary figures that treat special purpose entities (SPEs) as non-residents.

These entities are commonly used for international investment and corporate structures, meaning their inclusion can significantly affect the overall picture of cross-border investment.

On this adjusted basis, inward FDI stock increased by 8 per cent to €92.61bn in 2025, compared with €85.77bn a year earlier.

Outward FDI stock under the same calculation rose by a more modest 1 per cent to €33.47bn, from €33.13bn in 2024.

The adjusted figures also revealed a particularly strong increase in inward investment transactions during the year.

Net inward FDI transactions reached €10.08bn, compared with just €120.3 million in 2024, highlighting a substantial increase in investment flows associated with the domestic economy.

The largest contributions came from financial and insurance activities, which attracted €6.72bn, followed by real estate investment, which accounted for €2.54bn.

The CBC also reported a moderation in returns on foreign direct investment following the relatively high profitability recorded in 2024.

The rate of return on inward FDI fell to 5.8 per cent, compared with 8.6 per cent the previous year.

Similarly, the rate of return on outward FDI declined to 5 per cent, from 8.3 per cent in 2024.

The central bank attributed the moderation to lower reinvested earnings during 2025.

It added that the two rates of return continued to move closely in line with one another, reflecting the balanced structure of cross-border assets and liabilities held by resident special purpose entities.

Europe remained Cyprus’ largest investment partner, accounting for €294.31bn of total inward FDI stock during 2025.

On an SPE-adjusted basis, inward investment from Europe reached €65.83bn, representing an annual increase of 20.2 per cent.

However, the figures also highlighted a significant expansion in investment links with Asia.

Total inward FDI stock from Asian economies increased to €26.79bn, compared with €8.38bn in 2024.

Investment by Cyprus-based entities in Asia also recorded a substantial increase, with outward FDI stock more than doubling to €24.99bn.

The report further examined investment according to the ultimate investing economy, which identifies the country at the end of an ownership chain rather than simply the immediate jurisdiction from which the investment originates.

On this basis, Europe remained the largest ultimate source of inward investment, accounting for €231.87bn.

America was the second-largest source, with €92.31bn in ultimate inward investment stock.

The CBC identified Russia, the United States, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom as the principal ultimate investing countries behind foreign capital entering Cyprus.

The distinction between immediate and ultimate investing economies provides a more detailed picture of the origins of foreign investment, particularly given the use of international corporate structures and intermediary jurisdictions.

The figures point to continued growth in Cyprus’ foreign investment position, with particularly strong increases in investment associated with the domestic economy and expanding financial and property-related inflows, alongside a significant strengthening of investment links with Asia.