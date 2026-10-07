Alphamega Run as One 2026: charity road race returns on October 18

At a press conference held on October 7, 2026, at Bean Bar 360 on Makariou Avenue, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets officially presented the ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE charity road race. A long-standing initiative dedicated to children, the race continues under its enduring slogan, “We Run for Our Children”.

This year, the race returns on Sunday, October 18, 2026, with the ALPHAMEGA Engomi store in Nicosia serving as the starting and finishing point.

ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE is an initiative and event organised by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, launched in 2016 as part of the ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ “Child, Nutrition & Health” Corporate Social Responsibility programme, in strategic partnership with the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association. The event aims to promote balanced nutrition and regular physical activity among children, contribute to the early prevention and early intervention of childhood obesity, and encourage healthy habits that support overall well-being.

All proceeds from the race will be donated to support children aged 9-12, who will have the opportunity to visit members of the Association and, following the necessary assessments, receive a personalised healthy and balanced nutrition plan completely free of charge.

The event has become an established annual sporting tradition in the capital, bringing together an ever-growing community of participants and visitors each year.

The ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE race programme features five different races: the 21km half marathon (starting at 7.30 am), the 10km individual race (starting at 8.30 am), and the 5km corporate and individual races (starting at 11.15 am). At 11 am, the 5km wheelchair race will take place for the second consecutive year. The programme concludes with the 1K FUN RUN (starting at 12.15 pm), in which children up to 12 years old can participate free of charge. The 1Κ FUN RUN is supported by Charalambides Christis Dairy.

A key highlight of this year’s ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE is the large FREE FUN PARK, which is set to welcome even more families and children. Participation in the games and activities is completely free of charge, with no race registration required to participate. With creativity, care and a festive spirit, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets will transform the outdoor parking area of the ALPHAMEGA Engomi supermarket into a vibrant activity park, offering plenty of excitement and entertainment for children and adults alike. The atmosphere will be enhanced by music, dancing, laughter and plenty of surprises, turning the FUN PARK into a unique space for everyone to come together.

Children will enjoy countless opportunities to play, have fun and take on new challenges, with a wide variety of games designed to put their skills to the test. They can team up with friends, compete against other groups and enjoy the spirit of friendly competition. Adults will also be part of the fun, with activities encouraging them to take a break from their daily routines, play alongside their children and enjoy activities specially designed for them.

This year, ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE will once again be a celebration for the whole family, offering a memorable experience for children and adults. The FUN PARK will be open from 9 am.

During the press conference, the event’s television spot was also presented. It is currently airing on TV and across ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ official social media channels.

In her speech, Natasa Constantinidou, Chief Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, highlighted the success of ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE in establishing itself as a longstanding sporting tradition in Nicosia and across Cyprus.

For the past 11 years, the event has brought together healthy nutrition, physical activity and entertainment, attracting thousands of runners, families and children and creating a celebration of health and wellbeing for the whole community. She also reminded the public that the race registrations continue via the event’s website, www.runasone.eu, while a registration centre will also be available on race day at the starting area.

The press conference was attended by representatives of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ sponsors, supporters, and valued partners.

ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE 2026 is once again taking place with the valued support of its Grand Sponsors, Deloitte, Eurobank and Primetel. The 1K Fun Run is held with the support of Charalambides Christis Dairy.

Representatives of the event’s Grand Sponsors also addressed the press conference, including Giannis Sofianos, Partner at Deloitte; Valia Tsiakala, Corporate Communications and Banking at Eurobank; Evripides Kyriakou, Business Growth Manager at Primetel.

Constantinos Diakou, Brand Manager at Charalambides Christis, referenced the company’s longstanding support for ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE. Concluding the speakers’ addresses, Dr Eleni Andreou, President of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association, highlighted the importance of the Association’s longstanding collaboration with ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets through its “Child, Nutrition & Health” Corporate Social Responsibility programme, underlining the meaningful impact of the partnership on children, families and the wider community.

The sponsors of this year’s race are: Qualifood, Foody, Holland & Barrett, Universal Life, Nextech, NCR Voyix, Bean Bar, RCVRY Electrolyte Drinks, Kykkos Natural Mineral Water, POWER ADE, ACS, Landas Colour, PERWOLL SPORT.

The race is also supported this year by the law firm Papadopoulos, Lycourgos & Co LLC, Estrella 0% and Agros Juice, while the radio station Mix FM is the event’s communication sponsor.

Finally, ALPHAMEGA’s Constantinidou thanked the Hypermarkets’ strategic partners, Charalambides Christis Dairy and the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association, as well as all the grand sponsors, sponsors, supporters, partners and ALPHAMEGA employees, whose valuable contribution each year plays an essential role in making the event possible.