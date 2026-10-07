Cancer has emerged as the leading cause of death in the Republic of Cyprus, surpassing cardiovascular disease for the first time in 30 years, according to data presented at the 12th Pan Cypriot Public Health Conference.

The conference, held on Tuesday by the Cyprus International Institute for Environmental and Public Health, was chaired by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides.

The event highlighted the urgent need for enhanced prevention and the promotion of healthier lifestyles from an early age.

Experts stressed the importance of intensifying cancer prevention efforts, particularly targeting children and young people.

The institute said prevention spending in Cyprus remained significantly below the European average.

Around 2 per cent of the annual health budget is allocated to prevention, compared with about 4 per cent across Europe.

Speakers stressed that prevention should not be limited to hospitals or medical services.

More than 80 per cent of the factors affecting health are linked to issues outside the health system, including lifestyle, diet, physical activity, smoking, the environment and socioeconomic conditions.

The conference highlighted the importance of schools and nurseries in encouraging healthy habits from childhood.

Participants also called for closer cooperation between schools, sports organisations, primary healthcare providers, local authorities, researchers and community groups.

Chairperson of the House health committee Savia Orphanidou said the committee would examine increasing spending on prevention.

She also stressed the importance of promoting exercise and healthy eating in schools.

Dr Pavlos Drakos called for stronger cancer prevention measures, warning that new cancer cases are expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

He placed particular emphasis on tackling smoking and enforcing anti-smoking legislation in schools, parks and sports facilities.

Dr Nikos Middleton called for a broader understanding of prevention, moving beyond a purely medical approach towards one that also considers behaviour and social conditions.

He said international practices could be useful in Cyprus but should be adapted to local circumstances.

Dr Konstantinos Pattichis highlighted the role of the new electronic health record in connecting health data and supporting better services and evidence-based decisions.

Dr Agis Tsouros also called for a modern approach to disease prevention and chronic illness, pointing to the importance of social factors and health inequalities.

The conference stressed that prevention needs to become a wider national priority, involving not only the health sector but also education, social welfare, the environment and local communities.