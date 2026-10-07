The Larnaca local government organisation (EOA) and the Cyprus Land Development Corporation (Koag) have announced a new phase of cooperation aimed at providing affordable housing for families, low-income households and young people.

“During the meeting, it was agreed to immediately prioritise and expedite the licensing procedures for KOAG projects, with the aim of faster implementation of projects with a significant social footprint,” the EOA said in a statement.

The EOA added that particular emphasis will be given to the existing housing problem which it said was “particularly acute” in the Larnaca district.

“According to available statistics, Larnaca records the lowest per capita income among the districts of Cyprus, which makes the need for affordable housing options even more urgent,” the EOA said.

The organisations announced a joint press conference in November, during which KOAG is expected to present available affordable housing programmes in Larnaca, their availability and the application process.