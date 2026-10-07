A blood donation drive organised by the health ministry drew strong participation from staff and affiliated organisations on Monday, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The voluntary donation event was held on the ground floor of the ministry and was attended by employees of the ministry, its services and cooperating organisations.

The ministry said the response demonstrated a strong sense of solidarity, humanity and social responsibility.

It highlighted the importance of regular blood donations in maintaining adequate supplies.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides thanked everyone who took part, as well as those involved in organising the event.

“The large participation in this year’s blood donation drive at the health ministry fills us with particular satisfaction and pride,” Charalambides said.

“Every blood donor offers something invaluable: the gift of life. The participation and contribution of everyone demonstrate that solidarity and social responsibility remain deeply rooted in our society.”

He also thanked those who helped organise and carry out the donation drive.

The ministry said voluntary blood donation was one of the most important ways of ensuring adequate blood supplies and meeting patients’ needs without interruption.

It added that regular participation by voluntary donors was essential to ensuring blood was available every day and in all circumstances.