US President Donald Trump pledged on Friday to veto legislation passed by Democrats when they take control of Congress in 2027, but said his veto power should be seen as a starting point for lawmakers who want to achieve change.

Speaking at a White House news conference, Trump called the presidential veto “extreme powers,” and said his threat to block legislation would cause Democrats to moderate their policies.

“They’re going to send things my way, and I’m going to veto them. And then they’re going to send more things, and I’m going to veto them,” Trump said. “And they could go two years and one month, because that’s what we have, and I’m going to veto them.”

Trump said Democrats may realize that to avoid his veto, they could work with him to accomplish legislative goals.

“Because of the power of the veto, there’s a real possibility that we get a lot of great things done,” he said.

Trump said many Democrats had called him to discuss healthcare and immigration reform and pointed to healthcare as an area where lawmakers from different perspectives might meet somewhere in the middle.

“I’m open to great healthcare now, especially on healthcare. I’m open to great healthcare now,” he said.

“Can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great healthcare in our country.”

With the new Congress set to choose its leadership soon, Trump described Senator Chuck Schumer, who is vying to become senate majority leader, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is on the path to becoming the next house speaker, both from New York, as “smart” and expressed willingness to work together.

“If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too,” Trump said.

Trump also said Democratic Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa had called him two days ago about the border and he thought they could find a solution.

“She was really nice. It was a very productive call, and she wants to have a strong border. And we’ll be able. I think we’ll be able to work something out,” he said.