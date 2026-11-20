French senators gave final approval on Friday to a law presuming that police officers who use their weapons are acting lawfully, a proposal that left-wing parliamentarians oppose and seek to challenge at the Constitutional Council.

A long-standing demand of far right politicians, the law gives an officer who killed someone by shooting the benefit of the doubt, unless there is proof to the contrary. Critics have dubbed it “a licence to kill”.

Senators backed the ​law by 205 votes to 110 in the upper house of parliament.

Several lawmakers, rights organisations and unions oppose it saying it will lead to more killings and make it harder for victims’ families seeking justice. Left-wing parliamentary groups plan to refer the law for examination by the Constitutional Council, in a last effort to halt it.

The government supports the law, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez saying it is an important measure to protect officers who work in dangerous conditions.

“The aim is to provide law enforcement with legal protection tailored to the specific conditions in which they are required to intervene,” conservative senator Lauriane Josende, of The Republicans party, said as debate opened on Thursday. She said the law would allow officers to avoid being held in custody for questioning.

The French government has come under pressure from activists and the ​public over repeated allegations of ​police violence and harassment, ⁠largely against Black and Arab men and boys. Some of the cases, such as the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in 2023, sparked nationwide riots.

Morris Tidball-Binz, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, has expressed concerns that such a law could fuel impunity for officers.

“It should not fall on victims and their families to find the necessary elements to eliminate an initial presumption of lawfulness,” especially when authorities control key evidence, he said in a letter to French authorities ahead of the Senate vote.

Samia El Khalfaoui, an activist whose nephew Souheil was killed by a police officer in 2021, was among protesters outside the senate on Thursday afternoon.

“The quest for truth will become even more impossible,” she said.