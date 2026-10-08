The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) honoured a new generation of entrepreneurs at the ninth annual youth entrepreneurship awards ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, recognising young businesspeople across sectors including industry, technology, tourism, research and innovation.

The awards, held on October 7, 2026, are organised by Keve in cooperation with Thessalonikis Dromena magazine and have become an established annual event highlighting and rewarding young entrepreneurs.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Eurobank Ltd, the Cyprus Youth Organisation, Coneq and the Cyprus Association of Cartoonists, with Economy Today as media sponsor.

This year’s event also expanded its scope by recognising young Cypriot entrepreneurs living and working abroad, with awards presented for the first time to entrepreneurs from Greece and the United Kingdom.

The organisers said the move was intended to highlight the international presence of Cyprus’ entrepreneurial talent and broaden discussion of youth entrepreneurship beyond the country’s geographical borders.

Addressing the ceremony on behalf of the President, Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michael Damianos stressed the government’s commitment to creating a modern and competitive business environment.

He praised young entrepreneurs for using perseverance, innovative thinking and courage to strengthen productivity and competitiveness and contribute to a more modern and outward-looking economy.

Keve president Stavros Stavrou said young entrepreneurs were among the chamber’s key priorities.

“By supporting them, we are investing in the future of the Cypriot economy,” Stavrou said.

He said the awards served to highlight and reward young people willing to start businesses, innovate and create.

“In an era of major changes, innovation, technology, digitalisation, research and an outward-looking approach are not choices, but prerequisites for a competitive economy,” Stavrou stated.

Keve said that it was working to create a business environment that encouraged young people to create and innovate through less bureaucracy, a modern regulatory framework, effective incentives and greater use of digital tools, he added.

Stavrou also highlighted the need to strengthen links between education and the economy, saying young people needed better preparation for entering business.

The awards went to Christophoros Byros of Lysko Trofima Ltd in the industrial businesses category, Marios Italos of Intergo Telecom and Sotiris Komodromos of Placy in services, and Spyros Papavasiliou of Island Oil (Holdings) Ltd in shipping.

Ioannis Georgopoulos of Utravel Ltd received the tourism award, while Odysseas Oikonomidis of Robo Educational and Research Robotics Ltd was recognised for research.

Andreas Hadjimitsis of Genie Fertility received the innovation award, while Pavlos Cleanthous of Parsectix Ltd was recognised for technology.

Michalis Pantelidis of Michalis Pantelidis Studio received the arts and culture award, while Evelina Charidou of the University of Nicosia was recognised for social contribution.

The award for young Cypriot entrepreneur abroad in Greece went to Antonis Georgiou of Jo All Day Kolonaki and En Pyra, while Roger Theofanous of Theo Technologies Cyprus Ltd received the corresponding award for the United Kingdom.