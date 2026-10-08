Cyprus recorded the second-highest annual increase in retail trade volume in the European Union in August, rising by 7.5 per cent year-on-year, according to a report from Eurostat.

The increase placed Cyprus behind Sweden, where retail trade volume rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year, while Estonia recorded the third-highest increase at 6 per cent.

The figures from the EU’s statistical office compare retail trade volumes in August 2026 with the same month a year earlier.

Across the EU, retail trade volume increased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year in August, while the euro area recorded growth of 0.8 per cent.

Cyprus’ 7.5 per cent annual increase was more than six times the EU average, highlighting the strength of the country’s retail performance during the month.

The strongest annual growth among the available member states was recorded in Sweden, followed by Cyprus and Estonia.

Retail trade volume declined in four member states, with Malta recording the largest fall at 2.4 per cent, followed by Spain at 0.6 per cent, Italy at 0.5 per cent and Germany at 0.4 per cent.

Across the euro area, the annual increase was supported by higher sales of non-food products and food, drinks and tobacco.

The volume of retail trade in food, drinks and tobacco increased by 1.6 per cent year-on-year in the euro area, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel rose by 1.7 per cent.

Retail trade in automotive fuel in specialised stores fell by 3.7 per cent.

In the EU as a whole, retail trade volume for food, drinks and tobacco increased by 1.4 per cent year-on-year, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel rose by 2.2 per cent.

Automotive fuel sales in specialised stores fell by 1.9 per cent across the EU.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail trade volume increased by 0.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU in August compared with July.

This followed declines of 0.6 per cent in the euro area and 0.5 per cent in the EU in July.

In the euro area, food, drinks and tobacco retail volumes increased by 0.1 per cent month-on-month in August, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel rose by 0.5 per cent.

Automotive fuel sales in specialised stores fell by 1.9 per cent month-on-month.

Across the EU, retail trade in food, drinks and tobacco increased by 0.3 per cent month-on-month, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel rose by 0.5 per cent.

Automotive fuel sales fell by 1.3 per cent month-on-month, the report added.

Among member states with available data, Romania recorded the strongest monthly increase in total retail trade volume at 2.3 per cent, followed by Sweden at 1.4 per cent and Germany at 1.3 per cent.

The largest monthly decline was recorded in Luxembourg at 9.4 per cent, followed by Malta at 1.9 per cent and Latvia at 1.4 per cent.