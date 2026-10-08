Defender Experience: an authentic driving experience that goes beyond the ordinary

Defender enthusiasts enjoyed a unique exploration and driving experience as part of the Defender Experience organised by Pilakoutas Group.

The day began at King of Olives, located in Anglisides village, where guests enjoyed breakfast in a distinctive natural setting and took part in a guided tour, gaining insight into the production process of local products, as well as of the heritage behind them.

The participants then took the wheel of the Defender for an authentic off-road driving experience in the Cypriot countryside, specially designed to showcase the exceptional capabilities of the iconic model.

The experience was led by a specialist instructor from Land Rover’s headquarters, who travelled to Cyprus specifically for the event, sharing his expertise and the appropriate driving techniques for different off-road conditions with participants. Through challenging routes, drivers had the opportunity to discover first-hand the technology, agility and impressive capabilities of the Defender.

The Defender Experience was far more than a simple test drive. It was a complete and thrilling experience. Guests discovered new routes and Cyprus’ natural landscape while also enjoying moments of hospitality and gastronomy, in a day that captured the distinctive character and philosophy of the Defender.

The day concluded with a special meal in an authentic, traditional setting in Kato Drys, where guests had the opportunity to relax and share their impressions of the experience.

The Defender has been created to go further. To tackle every route with confidence, combining exceptional capability, distinctive design and comfort – qualities that have established it as one of the world’s most recognisable and desirable vehicles.

Through the Defender Experience, Pilakoutas Group continues to create distinctive experiences that bring people closer to the world and DNA of Defender. A world where adventure, authenticity and contemporary luxury naturally coexist.