Cyprus appeals as premier European base as Teroxx opens Nicosia headquarters

Digital asset provider Teroxx has expanded its presence in Cyprus with new headquarters in Nicosia, a move which Invest Cyprus described as further evidence of the island’s appeal to international financial services and technology businesses.

Invest Cyprus, the national investment promotion agency, welcomed the expansion, saying the new headquarters marked an important step in the European digital asset company’s long-term presence and development in Cyprus.

Teroxx operates in the digital assets sector, providing specialised services to private clients, family offices and institutional investors.

According to Invest Cyprus, the new Nicosia headquarters are intended to bring together the company’s international business activities, institutional partnerships, innovation and contemporary culture.

The agency described the investment as reflecting Cyprus’ growing attractiveness to internationally oriented businesses seeking a European base with access to the European Union’s single market, a strong professional services sector, international connectivity and an evolving environment for technology and financial services.

Invest Cyprus also presented the expansion as consistent with Cyprus’ strategy of attracting high-value investment from companies that establish substantial operations, create jobs, make use of local talent and bring specialised expertise to the economy.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome Teroxx’s further expansion in Nicosia and congratulate Christoph Pliessnig and his team on this important milestone,” Invest Cyprus chief executive officer Marios Tannousis said.

“Their decision to strengthen their presence in Cyprus is another positive indication of the country’s ability not only to attract international businesses, but also to create the conditions for their long-term growth,” he added.

Tannousis highlighted the combination of factors that Invest Cyprus believes makes the island attractive to international companies.

“Cyprus offers a strong combination of advantages, including membership of the European Union, an outward-looking business environment, high-level professional services, skilled human capital and strategic connectivity with Europe, the Middle East and international markets,” he said.

He added that the agency was focused on attracting investment that would create lasting economic benefits rather than simply increasing the number of international companies based on the island.

“Our aim is to attract investments that create real and lasting value for the economy,” Tannousis said.

“The next chapter of Cyprus’ investment journey will not be determined only by the number of companies that choose our country, but primarily by the quality of their activities, the expertise they bring, the jobs and opportunities they create, and their contribution to the transformation of our economy,” he continued.

Tannousis further stated that Invest Cyprus looked forward to continuing its cooperation with Teroxx and supporting the further development of its activities in Cyprus.

On his part, Teroxx founder and chief executive Christoph Pliessnig described the Nicosia headquarters as a natural next step in the company’s development and reaffirmed its commitment to Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an important part of our journey and the operation of our new headquarters in Nicosia represents a natural next step in our growth,” Pliessnig said.

“We see Cyprus as a strategic European base from which we can serve international clients, combining the standards of traditional private banking with the opportunities created by the digital asset economy,” he added.

Pliessnig said the expansion reflected the company’s long-term commitment to Cyprus, its professional ecosystem and its growing international business community.

“We want our presence here to have meaningful substance, through attracting talent, strengthening our relationships with institutional clients and creating an environment where financial expertise, technology and creativity can coexist,” he said.

The company also aims to combine its financial and technology activities with a cultural element at its new headquarters.

“We are particularly pleased to continue building our future in Cyprus and look forward to contributing to the country’s further development as a trusted destination for international financial innovation,” Pliessnig said.

The new headquarters also house the t.a.s. gallery, an independent contemporary art and design space.

Invest Cyprus said the gallery reflects Teroxx’s approach of bringing together entrepreneurship, creativity and culture within a modern working environment.

The investment promotion agency also described Teroxx’s expansion as a positive example of the importance of maintaining long-term relationships with international investors.

It also highlighted the need for an ecosystem that allows international companies to establish themselves, expand and develop substantial operations in Cyprus.

Finally, Invest Cyprus said it remained focused on attracting new investment, supporting the expansion of existing international businesses and promoting opportunities in technology, financial services, innovation and other high-value sectors as Cyprus strengthens its position on the European and international investment map.