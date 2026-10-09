A miniature Swiss railway in Emba, Paphos, will open to visitors on Sunday, October 18, for its third annual open day, offering a family attraction while raising funds for the Paphos Kidney Association.

Inspired by Switzerland’s famous Glacier Express, the model railway occupies a 1,500-square-metre site, where miniature trains cross bridges, pass through tunnels and wind their way through carefully landscaped scenery.

The display features miniature stations, houses and a church, with illuminated trains and buildings creating an enchanting atmosphere as evening falls.

Some sections of the installation reach 2.5 metres in height.

The elaborate layout is the work of eight men from Cyprus, England, South Africa, Germany and Austria, who have combined their skills and experience to build and maintain the railway.

Among them are technicians, a German carpenter and a former Cyprus Airways chief pilot.

Careful technical planning ensures the trains can travel around the network without colliding, reflecting the intricate engineering behind the display.

Admission to the open day is free, with the Paphos Kidney Association selling cakes and drinks to raise funds.

Visitors will also be able to take part in a tombola featuring a selection of Swiss prizes, with proceeds supporting the association’s work.

Organisers say the event offers families, particularly children, an opportunity to enjoy something different while watching the miniature trains make their way through the landscape.

The open day will take place from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, October 18, at the Swiss Model Train, 17 Ayiou Dimitriou street, Emba, Paphos.