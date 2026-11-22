Akel on Sunday accused the government of mishandling the case of convicted property developer Simon Aykut, claiming his release from prison in Israel vindicated its earlier warnings that his transfer abroad would undermine efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north.

In a statement, the opposition party said Aykut’s release – seven months after his transfer to Israel – raised serious questions about the government’s decision to allow him to serve the remainder of his five-year prison sentence there.

Aykut was convicted in Cyprus over the illegal development and exploitation of Greek Cypriot-owned land in the north. He was subsequently transferred to Israel to serve his sentence.

Akel said it had warned at the time that the decision risked sending a message of tolerance, if not encouragement, towards the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties.

The party said it had also questioned whether the government had secured guarantees that Aykut would serve the full five-year sentence imposed by the Cypriot courts.

“The facts confirm the concerns and suspicions expressed by Akel about an emerging fiasco,” the party said.

Videogate affair

Akel also revived allegations surrounding the so-called Videogate affair, involving leaked footage of conversations with associates of President Nikos Christodoulides.

It said it had previously called on the government to respond to media reports suggesting a possible connection between the footage and alleged pressure to approve Aykut’s transfer to Israel.

Akel claimed that Aykut’s release suggested the outcome had been predetermined and agreed upon in advance.

“The government is irreparably exposed, and everything points to this outcome having been both predetermined and prearranged,” it said.

It also dismissed explanations offered by the government on Sunday, saying they failed to address what had happened behind the scenes.

Earlier on Sunday, Christodoulides defended Aykut’s transfer, saying Cyprus had acted in accordance with its international legal obligations.

The president also said Aykut’s health condition meant he could have been eligible for release in Cyprus as early as August 2026.

He insisted that Aykut’s conviction had contributed to a dramatic reduction in purchases of Greek Cypriot properties in the north by Israeli nationals and said his government would continue pursuing similar cases through the courts.