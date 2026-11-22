Residents of Mazotos and environmental activists staged a protest on Sunday against plans to build a desalination plant, raising concerns over its environmental impact and what they described as a lack of consultation with the local community.

Demonstrators gathered at a protest organised by the Initiative Group for the Protection of the Mazotos Coast, demanding that their objections to the project be heard.

Protesters shouted slogans including “No to desalination”, while banners carried messages such as “You are destroying our sea”, “The Mazotos coast has value, not a price” and “Not an inch of coastline without consultation”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Eleni Haili thanked those attending and said residents had been campaigning against the project without their concerns being taken into account.

She warned of potential damage to the marine environment, particularly the area’s Posidonia seagrass meadows, sand dunes and underwater caves.

Haili also disputed claims about the condition of the seabed and the absence of marine organisms, insisting that the waters off Mazotos supported a rich marine ecosystem.

She criticised community leader Giorgos Demetriou, declaring that he did not represent the protesters.

Mazotos community council member Lambriani Alexandrou questioned why an alternative proposal by the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) to develop the necessary infrastructure at Vasiliko had not been considered.

She argued that the EAC could use its expertise to deliver the project at a lower cost and called on the director of the Water Development Department to explain why the proposal had not been examined.

Alexandrou also raised questions about the project’s estimated €92 million cost.

Referring to compensatory measures offered by the government, she said she had been one of two community council members to oppose them.

“We do not want compensation,” she said, insisting that residents wanted the planned development moved away from their community.

Fellow community council member Eleni Poullidi accused the government of making decisions affecting Mazotos without involving residents, saying she had been learning about developments concerning the village through media reports since January, raising concerns about transparency and the consultation process.

Poullidi also claimed that a ministerial decision had been taken without prior consultation or the completion of the necessary studies, and expressed her disappointment with the community council’s handling of the matter.

Democratic principles

Meanwhile, the NGO Cyprus Environmental Movement expressed its full support for Mazotos residents and criticised the government’s handling of the dispute.

“The demand for the fundamental right to information, transparency and meaningful consultation cannot be met with police interventions and arrests,” it said, warning that such practices undermined democratic principles.

The movement said the proposed desalination plant, estimated to cost more than €92 million and designed to produce 40,000 cubic metres of water per day, posed serious risks to the marine environment.

It warned that the construction of underwater pipelines could damage protected Posidonia seagrass meadows, while the discharge of concentrated brine into the sea could threaten marine life.

“Cyprus needs water, but it cannot solve its water crisis by destroying its pristine coastlines,” the movement said.

It called for an immediate halt to work in Mazotos and meaningful dialogue with residents, alongside measures to reduce water losses from supply networks, increase the reuse of recycled water, collect rainwater and replenish aquifers.