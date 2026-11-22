Renewables and batteries could reduce Cyprus’ future gas demand

Cyprus’ plans to introduce natural gas for electricity generation could face fresh economic challenges as the rapid expansion of renewable energy and battery storage reduces reliance on gas in other electricity markets, former Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) chairman and Frederick University vice-rector Andreas Poullikkas has warned.

In an analysis examining the changing relationship between natural gas and electricity storage, Poullikkas argued that Cyprus must reconsider the economic assumptions underpinning its gas infrastructure investments, particularly as battery technology becomes increasingly capable of meeting electricity demand during peak hours.

The central question, he said, is not simply when natural gas will become available in Cyprus, but how much the electricity system will actually need once the infrastructure is fully operational.

Developments in California provide an indication of how quickly the balance can change.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, battery storage systems connected to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) delivered an average of 4.9 gigawatts of power between 5pm and 9pm in May and June 2025.

This compared with less than one gigawatt during the same months in 2022, with the increased contribution from batteries replacing natural gas-fired electricity generation during evening peak demand.

The process is relatively straightforward, Poullikkas explained. Batteries store electricity primarily during periods when renewable energy production is high and supply it back to the grid when demand increases or renewable generation falls.

“They do not produce new energy, but allow available generation to be used at a different time,” he said.

This means that greater amounts of solar electricity can be used to meet demand after sunset, reducing the need to operate conventional power stations.

The shift is also becoming apparent in overall electricity generation figures.

During the first five months of 2026, natural gas-fired electricity generation in California fell by 60 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2024, while electricity supplied by battery storage tripled.

Poullikkas cautioned that the reduction could not be attributed exclusively to battery storage, since solar generation and electricity imports had also increased.

Another important development was that the installed capacity of natural gas power stations remained almost unchanged, despite the substantial reduction in their electricity output.

In other words, conventional generation capacity continued to exist, but was being used less frequently.

A similar transformation is taking place in Australia, where large-scale battery installations are also beginning to compete directly with natural gas during peak demand.

According to the Australian Energy Market Operator, batteries accounted for 8 per cent of electricity supplied during evening peak hours between 4pm and 9pm in the third quarter of 2026.

Natural gas-fired power stations, meanwhile, accounted for 5.1 per cent during the same period.

“This was the first time batteries exceeded natural gas in this time period on a quarterly basis,” Poullikkas said.

For Cyprus, these international developments are particularly relevant because the country is pursuing natural gas import infrastructure while simultaneously developing electricity storage capacity.

The Cyprus Transmission System Operator is promoting three centralised battery storage systems with a combined power capacity of 120 megawatts and an energy storage capacity of 400 megawatt-hours.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is also advancing a separate project at Dhekelia, involving a battery system with 80 megawatts of power capacity and 160 megawatt-hours of storage capacity.

Private investors are showing interest as well, both in standalone battery installations and projects combining storage with photovoltaic parks.

As an indication of this emerging private-sector involvement, five private projects with a combined capacity of 60 megawatts have already received connection offers and terms.

Poullikkas stressed that securing grid connection terms did not mean the projects had already been implemented.

However, he said, they demonstrated the potential for private investors to contribute to Cyprus’ future electricity storage capacity.

The former CERA chairman also emphasised that Cyprus should not assume the experience of larger electricity markets could be transferred directly to the island.

“Cyprus does not have the characteristics of large markets,” he explained, adding that the percentages recorded in California and Australia could not be applied unchanged to domestic energy planning.

The broader lesson, however, was that renewable energy and battery storage can reduce the quantities of natural gas required, even when conventional generating capacity remains necessary to guarantee security of supply.

This raises an important economic consideration for Cyprus, particularly regarding the country’s planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification infrastructure.

Such facilities involve significant fixed costs, which must be recovered through the quantities of gas transported and processed.

If those costs are spread across smaller volumes because natural gas consumption falls, the amount charged for each unit of fuel increases.

“Other things being equal, the burden per unit increases,” Poullikkas explained.

The extent of this risk for Cyprus will depend on the overall level of infrastructure expenditure, the contractual terms involved and the way in which costs are recovered.

He argued that a specific techno-economic assessment was therefore necessary to establish how lower-than-anticipated gas consumption could affect the financial viability and operating costs of the infrastructure.

The issue is also consistent with wider European concerns about the effect of reduced infrastructure utilisation on natural gas network charges, although Poullikkas stressed that this should not be interpreted as a specific forecast for Cyprus.

Importantly, he distinguished between the cost of purchasing natural gas and the charges associated with using the infrastructure needed to import and process it.

“Storage does not necessarily increase the international purchase price of natural gas or the overall cost of electricity,” he said.

A higher infrastructure charge per unit of gas could coexist with a lower overall fuel bill if the electricity system needed to purchase smaller quantities.

“The issue, therefore, is the total cost of the electricity system and not the isolated examination of an individual charge,” he argued.

Another consideration is that the arrival of natural gas does not mean it can immediately be used fully by every power station.

Generating units will require technical adjustments and operational testing before they can run on the new fuel.

If consumption increases gradually after the infrastructure becomes operational, while fixed costs have already started being incurred, the initial charge per unit of gas could be higher.

At the same time, continued expansion of photovoltaic installations and battery storage could mean that future natural gas demand is lower than originally forecast.

Poullikkas said Cyprus therefore needed to examine combined scenarios covering natural gas consumption, battery storage development and the gradual conversion and utilisation of electricity generating units.

He also highlighted the importance of flexibility in natural gas supply contracts, so that purchasing commitments can accommodate changes in the electricity system’s actual requirements.

The objective should be to avoid a situation in which infrastructure and fuel procurement arrangements are based on consumption forecasts that no longer reflect market realities by the time the facilities become operational.

Ultimately, Poullikkas argued that Cyprus should not approach the issue as a choice between natural gas and battery storage.

“The choice for Cyprus is not ‘natural gas or storage’, but the appropriate combination of technologies that guarantees adequate generating capacity, security of supply and the lowest possible electricity costs,” he said.

Battery storage could reduce natural gas consumption without eliminating the need to maintain sufficient conventional generating capacity.

This distinction is particularly important because storage capacity and generating capacity serve different purposes. Batteries can shift electricity production from one period to another, but they do not independently create additional electricity or necessarily replace the need for dependable generating facilities.

“The development of storage can limit natural gas consumption without eliminating the need to maintain adequate conventional generating capacity,” Poullikkas said.

He further stated that energy planning should assess natural gas infrastructure, renewable energy penetration and battery storage development together, rather than treating them as separate investment decisions.

“The success of the energy transition will not be judged only by the completion of infrastructure, but by the electricity system’s ability to provide reliable and affordable electricity to consumers,” he concluded.