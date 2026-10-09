The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has taken action against seven companies listed on its Emerging Companies Market after they failed to submit and publish their half-yearly financial reports by the September 30 deadline.

The reports were required to cover the six-month period ending June 30, 2026, under the relevant securities and stock exchange legislation and regulations.

The companies that failed to meet the deadline are Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd, iDNA Genomics Public Ltd, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Prospertree Plc, Rianeson Investments Plc, The Reputation Exchange Plc and Mr Pengu Public Company Ltd.

The CSE said the companies had failed to comply with their obligation to submit and publish their half-yearly financial reports by the expiry of the September 30 deadline.

As a result, the exchange has decided to continue displaying the special marking used to flag non-compliance on the price bulletins and trading boards for Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd and iDNA Genomics Public Ltd.

The shares of the other five companies, namely G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Prospertree Plc, Rianeson Investments Plc, The Reputation Exchange Plc and Mr Pengu Public Company Ltd, will remain suspended from trading.

The CSE said those five companies were already subject to trading suspensions because of non-compliance with other ongoing obligations.

The measures were announced under the CSE’s rules governing the suspension and delisting of securities on its markets.

The exchange cited the relevant regulatory provisions and its policy decision on the suspension and delisting of securities, as set out in Circulars 01/2018 and 02/2018 dated January 23, 2018.

The latest action follows the expiry of the statutory period for submitting and publishing the half-yearly reports and does not itself indicate the financial performance or condition of the companies concerned.

The requirement to publish half-yearly financial information is intended to ensure that investors have access to timely information about listed companies and can make informed decisions when trading their securities.