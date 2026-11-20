Reigning champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov, both 20, play up to 14 games at the Fondation Martin Bodmer from 24 November for a USD 2.5 million prize fund.

The Salesforce FIDE World Championship Match 2026 opens in Geneva on 22 November, with Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC) as General Partner. Reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju of India defends his title against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan. Both are 20, which makes this the youngest title match since the World Championship began in 1886.

General Partner is the highest partnership tier of the match. The group has been a strategic partner of FIDE since 2023.

The opening ceremony takes place at the Palais des Nations on 22 November. Game one starts on 24 November at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny. The match runs for up to 14 classical games, and the first player to reach 7.5 points takes the title. If the score is level after game 14 on 11 December, tie-breaks decide the champion on 12 December. The prize fund is USD 2.5 million. It is the first World Championship match in Switzerland since Vladimir Kramnik and Peter Leko played in Brissago in 2004.

The road to Geneva ran through Cyprus. Sindarov earned his place by winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament near Paphos in April, unbeaten, with 10 points from 14 games. That tournament, with a EUR 1 million prize fund, was supported by Freedom and was the largest chess event ever held on the island.

“Seven months ago we watched Javokhir Sindarov win the Candidates in Paphos. Now he sits down in Geneva to play for the title against a champion his own age. It is a rare moment for chess, and we are glad Cyprus was part of how it came about,” said Evgenii Tiapkin, CEO of Freedom’s European brokerage business.

“Freedom has committed to chess seriously, over years and at every level of the game,” said Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Champion and FIDE Deputy President, when the partnership was announced in September. “To have them behind a World Championship contested by two twenty-year-olds is fitting. This company understands chess is a long game, and this Match is its future.” In Europe, Freedom has been the main partner of the Cyprus Chess Federation since 2023 and General Partner of the Austrian Chess Federation since 2025. The Freedom Chess Academy has been open in Limassol since March 2025.