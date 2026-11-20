The extension of the government’s subsidies on fuel tax until the end of March will cost a total of €25 million, the finance ministry said on Friday, after parliament approved the plans on Thursday.

The subsidy, which amounts to 8.33 cents per litre, had been set to expire at the end of this month, but has now been extended for a further four.

As a result, the amount of excise tax payable on a litre of petrol stands at 35.9 cents per litre, while that on a litre of diesel is 33 cents per litre.

The ministry said it is “monitoring geopolitical developments and the instability created by the ongoing conflict in the wider Middle East region and the price increases it causes”.

Initially introduced in July 2022, the reduced rate of fuel tax has now been applied for almost four and a half years, though between July and mid-November of 2023, the full rate was temporarily applied.

With fuel prices now seemingly on their way down after reaching record highs last month, calls for further measures seem to have subsided, with some earlier in the year having been called for a potential temporary reduction in value added tax on fuel – something which is illegal under European Union law.

Edek had called for zeroing of VAT on fuel

Despite this, former Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos had in April called on the government to unilaterally reduce its fuel VAT rate, saying that while EU law does prohibit it, petrol stations in the Republic of Cyprus are subject to “unfair competition” from the Turkish Cypriot authorities, to whom EU law does not apply.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities have zeroed VAT on fuel since March 19, while five other fuel-related taxes have also been zeroed, while the setting of prices is centralised.

Since the spring, fuel tankers docking at Turkish Cypriot ports are not subject to any docking fees, while no customs duty is paid on the fuel they import, and fuel retailers’ contributions to the Turkish Cypriot agricultural insurance fund and tourism incentive fund have also been zeroed.

In addition, municipal weighing fees – a tax paid by businesses to the municipality in which they are located based on the weight of goods sold – have been zeroed for fuel.

At present, 95-octane petrol at Turkish Cypriot petrol stations costs 77.12TL (€1.39) per litre, while a litre of diesel costs 76TL (€1.37). At petrol stations in the Republic, the average price of 95-octane petrol stands at €1.612 per litre, while the average price of a litre of diesel stands at €1.976.